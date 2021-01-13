NOTICE OF PACIFIC COUNTY SOLID WASTE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Pacific County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) to hold a public meeting on January 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible. The meeting will conducted via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139 or (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 389 141 4139
An agenda and other meeting materials, if applicable, can be found at http://co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Solid_Waste_Advisory_Committee.htm. Anyone interested is encouraged to participate by attending the meeting or by submitting comments via email or in writing. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631, fax to (360) 642-9387, or email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public meeting if necessary. However, the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586, (360) 875-9334 or (360) 642-9334 must receive a request for this type of service at least five days prior to the hearing.
Published January 13, 2021
Legal No. 006-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.