NOTICE OF PACIFIC COUNTY SOLID WASTE
ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Pacific County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) to hold a public meeting on October 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible. The meeting will be at the Bay Center Methodist Church at 35 2nd Street in Bay Center, WA.
An agenda and other meeting materials, if applicable, can be found at http://co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Solid_Waste_Advisory_Committee.htm. Anyone interested is encouraged to participate by attending the meeting or by submitting comments via email or in writing. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, EH Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631, fax to (360) 642-9387, or email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public meeting if necessary. However, the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586, (360) 875-9334 or (360) 642-9334 must receive a request for this type of service at least five days prior to the hearing.
Published October 9, 2019
Legal No. 343-19
