City of Long Beach
Notice of Petition and of Public Hearing
To Consider Partial Vacation of 4th Street Northwest
VACATION OF A PORTION OF 4th STREET NORTHWEST; CASE NO. VAC 2021-01. Notice is hereby given that Steve Hrutfiord, filed a petition with the City of Long Beach on July 28, 2020 requesting the City vacate a portion of the right-of-way of 4th Street Northwest. The petition seeks vacation of the northern 12.5 feet of 4th Street Northwest from the southwestern property corner of parcel No. 73011012302 to the southeastern property corner of said parcel approximately 100 feet, encompassing an area of approximately 1,250 square feet in the RC –Residential Commercial zone. The subject property is located on Block 12, S ½ of Lots 2 & 3, Plat of Tinkers 2nd North Addition, of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington.
The Long Beach City Council passed Resolution 2021-03 fixing the time, date, and location of a Public Hearing on this application as 7:00 pm or soon thereafter on Monday, May 3, 2021 Zoom at the following Webinar ID: 814 5330 4182 and Passcode: 12345678.
Any person interested in this request may speak for or against the request at the public hearing or submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Written comments should be addressed to: Ariel Smith, Community Development Director, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631. Written comments must be received by the end of the public hearing.
For those planning to attend who have special requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360-642-4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith; Position/Title: Director, Community Development; Phone: (360) 642-4421; Address: P.O. Box 310 , Long Beach, WA 98631
Notice Date: April 6, 2021
Published April 14 and April 21, 2021
