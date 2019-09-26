City of Long Beach, Notice of Petition and of Public Hearing To Consider Partial Vacation of
11th and 12th Street Northeast
VACATION OF A PORTION OF 11TH & 12TH STREET NORTHEAST; CASE NO. VAC 2019-02. Notice is hereby given that Don Green, filed a petition with the City of Long Beach on July 24, 2019 requesting the City vacate a portion of the right-of-way of 11th Street Northeast and 12th Street Northeast. The petition seeks vacation of the northern 26 feet of 11th Street Northeast from the south-western property corner of parcel No. 73011040001 to the southeastern property corner of parcel No. 73011040004 approximately 200 feet, encompassing an area of approximately 5,200 square feet in the RC–Residential Commercial zone. The petition also seeks to vacate the southern 40 feet of 12th Street Northeast from the northwest property corner of parcel No. 73011040003 to the northeastern property corner of parcel No. 73011040004 approximately 200 feet, encompassing an area of approximately 8,000 square feet in the RC – Residential Commercial zone. The subject property is located on Block 40, lots 1-8, Plat of Tinkers Third Addition, of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington.
The Long Beach City Council passed Resolution 2019-09 fixing the time, date, and location of a Public Hearing on this application as 7:00 pm or soon thereafter on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach WA 98631.
Any person interested in this request may speak for or against the request at the public hearing or submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Written comments should be addressed to: Ariel Smith, Community Development Direc-tor, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631. Written comments must be received by the end of the public hearing. The Meeting Room is ADA accessible. For those planning to attend who have special accessibility requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360-642-4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith; Position/Title: Director, Community Development; Phone: (360) 642-4421; Address: P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Notice Date: September 4, 2019
Published Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, 2019
Legal No. 315-19
