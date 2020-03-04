NOTICE OF PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020
PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a Presidential Primary for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Voting in the nomination process for the office of U.S. President.
For your ballot to be counted in the Presidential Primary you must choose a party and sign the oath for that party. You must vote for a candidate from the party that you chose on your oath envelope.
Democratic Party Republican Party
Michael Bennet Donald J. Trump
Joseph R. Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Uncommitted Delegates
Voter Registration Deadlines:
Monday March 2 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:30 pm
Election Day – March 10 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office by 8 pm
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from www.votewa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586
Online – go to www.votewa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County 18 days before the election.
If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on Thursday February 20, at the following locations:
Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend
Long Beach County Annex, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach
WSP Parking Lot, 797 State Route 4, Naselle
Dept. of Public Works, 211 Commercial St, Raymond
Bay Center County Park, 2nd and Park St, Bay Center
Chinook Community Center, 810 Highway 101, Chinook
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning February 21st, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (closed from 12 to 1). And on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
MEETING NOTICES
The official Logic and Accuracy test of the vote tallying system will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday February 26th, 2020.
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Friday, February 28th, at 10:00 am, and each day thereafter as necessary until certification day on Friday March 20th.
The board will examine ballots, determine the status of special and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties.
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 10:00 am on Thursday March 19th and again at 10:00 am on Friday March 20th.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor And Ex Officio of Elections
Published February 26, 2020
Legal No. 058-20
