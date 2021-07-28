NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a Primary Election. For consideration to qualified voters will be the following:
City of South Bend – Council Member Positions # 5
South Beach Regional Fire Authority – Excess Levy of Maintenance & Operations
Ocosta School District #172 – School Board Position #4
Voter Registration Deadlines:
Monday July 26 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:00 pm
Election Day – August 3 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office in South Bend by 8 pm
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from www.votewa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586.
Online – go to www.votewa.gov
Ballots will be mailed 18 days before the election, to all active voters living in Pacific County who are eligible to vote on the above-mentioned ballot issues.
If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on July 14 at the following locations:
Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend
Dept. of Public Works, 211 Commercial St, Raymond
Shoalwater Tribal Court Building, 2373 Tokeland Rd, Tokeland
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning July 14th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. And on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
MEETING NOTICES
The official Logic and Accuracy test of the vote tallying system will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday July 20, 2021.
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Monday, July 23rd at 10:00 am, and each day thereafter as necessary until certification day August.
The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties. These meetings will continue until certification day, Tuesday August 17th.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Signed and sealed on July 9, 2021
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor And Ex Officio of Elections
Published July 28, 2021
Legal No. 194-21
