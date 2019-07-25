NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2019
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a Primary Election for submission to the qualified voters the following: Local Measures
South Beach Regional Fire Authority Excess Levy for Maintenance and Operations
Voter Registration Deadlines: Pursuant to RCW 29.08.140, the registration deadlines are as follows:
July 29 – Last day to register or update registration online or by mail. Must be received by the Auditors office by 4:30 pm.
August 6 – Last day to register or update registration in-person at the Pacific County Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend.
Registering to Vote: By mail - print a registration form from www.vote.wa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317; In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA 98586; Online – go to www.vote.wa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County 18 days before the election. If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 or online at elections@co.pacific.wa.us to obtain a replacement ballot. 24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on July 19th at the following locations: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend; Dept. of Public Works, 211 Commercial St, Raymond
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning July 19th, 2019, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
OPEN PUBLIC MEETING NOTICES
The Canvassing Board of Pacific County, or their appointed designees, pursuant to RCW chapters 29A.60 and 42.30, will hold public meetings on the following dates and times: A Logic and Accuracy test of the tabulation system will be held on Wednesday July 10th at 10:00 am
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Thursday, August 15thth at 10:00 am, and each day thereafter as necessary until Election Day. The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties.
The canvassing board will meet to begin canvassing of the Primary 2019 ballots on Monday August 19th. The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 20th. The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend.
Signed and sealed in South Bend, WA on July 26th, 2019
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor And Ex Officio of Elections
Published July 24, 2019
Legal No. 257-19
