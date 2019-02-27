NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Treasurer will conduct a public auction to sell county-owned real property in accordance with RCW 36.35.120. By way of their Order dated December 21, 2018, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners determined that it is in the county’s best interests to sell the tax-title parcel listed herein via public auction.
The Pacific County Treasurer will conduct the public auction of tax-title property listed herein immediately after the conclusion of the County Treasurer’s foreclosure auction (which is a separately scheduled event) on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 AM or as soon thereafter as possible in the Rotunda of the Pacific County Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend, Washington.
The tax-title parcel to be sold at the public auction is listed as follows:
Parcel
Number
(one unit)
Description
Physical
Address
Reservations
Minimum
Bid Notes
Regarding
Bidding
14092213018 140922 018 80 Airport Rd
Raymond, WA N/A $41,200.00 The minimum bid is equal to the assessed value of the property.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This is a caveat emptor “buyer beware” sale of county-owned real property via public auction. The parcel included in this auction is offered on a “where is” and “as is” basis. Pacific County makes no representation of warranty, express or implied, as to the condition of the title, nor to the physical condition of any property or its fitness for any use or purpose. Furthermore, properties may be subject to easements or use restrictions set forth in the Covenants, Rights, and Restrictions of certain plats, as well as in zoning and other land use controls.
Pre-registration of bidders is required. The pre-registration period will be held on the morning of the auction on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM in the Treasurer’s Office in the Pacific County Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA.
The auction itself will begin immediately after the conclusion of the County Treasurer’s foreclosure auction (which is a separately scheduled event) on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 AM or as soon thereafter as possible in the Rotunda of the Pacific County Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA. All bidders must appear in person.
The minimum/starting bid for the parcel listed herein will include any unpaid delinquent taxes due, any assessments due, any penalties and/or interest, and any other cost Pacific County may legally recoup for the parcel listed herein.
The winning bidder will also be responsible for payment to Pacific County of one hundred twenty dollars ($120.00) per purchase for deed, excise, recording fees and mailing fees. This is an additional cost on top of the minimum bid. These fees must be paid while making payment of the final purchase price.
Only cash and/or cashier’s checks will be accepted. Personal and/or business checks will not be accepted for any transaction related to this auction. Any check returned as non-negotiable by a financial institution for any reason will cause the sale of the subject parcel(s) to be void. Payment in full must be completed by the close of business on the day of the public auction. The county will issue a Tax Deed for the parcel(s) within sixty (60) days of payment and forward it to the Pacific County Auditor’s Office for recording.
No county employee or officer, either directly or indirectly, may bid on any parcel(s) during the public auction, nor may any such person bid as an agent or allow any agent to bid on their behalf.
ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS
For questions regarding the terms and conditions of the sale of real property listed herein, please contact the Pacific County Treasurer’s Office at 360-875-9421. For any other questions related to the contents of this Notice of Public Auction, please contact the Pacific County Commissioners’ Office at 360-875-9337.
Published Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, 2019
Legal No. 059-19
