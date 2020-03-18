PORT OF ILWACO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Ilwaco will hold a public auction on March 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Port offices. The Port of Ilwaco is located at 165 Howerton Way, (P.O. Box 307), Ilwaco, Washington, 98624. The purpose of the auction is to sell the following vessel pursuant to RCW 53.08.310, RCW 53.08.320 and the Port of Ilwaco Tariff, Section 6, pages 28-30:
Description: 1966 S/B Mockford 32’
Name of Vessel: “Owyhee”
Last Known Owner: Gary Burke
Last Known Address: General Delivery, Ilwaco, WA 98624
Current charges owed to the Port, with respect to the vessel are $11,388.98 and will be $11,388.98 by the date of public auction, as stated above.
Persons wishing to inspect the vessel will be permitted to do so by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact the Port Manager at the Port of Ilwaco, (360) 642-3143, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The sale will be to the highest bidder without warranty against liens or encumbrances; without warranty of fitness for use; and in an “as is” and “where is” condition. Cash, cashier’s check or money order will be accepted for payment.
Payment made by cashier’s check or money order requires the successful bidder to submit a five percent (5%) cash deposit to secure payment of bid amount. A cashier’s check or money order for the amount of the balance owing must be delivered to the Port office within twenty-four (24) hours of the conclusion of the auction. The successful bidder is also responsible for all applicable state sales tax in addition to the bid amount.
The vessel must be removed from the Port of Ilwaco within twenty (20) working days from the date of the sale.
Guy Glenn Jr., Port Manager, Port of Ilwaco
Published March 18, 2020
Legal No. 079-20
