NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to
consider amendments to the fiscal year 2019 budget as follows:
Description of Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
(001.034) Non-Departmental: indigent public defense services $24,800.00 -
(001.037) Risk Management: services $4,646.00 -
(001.200) County Auditor: supplies (check printer and scanner) $4,200.00 -
(001.305) Interfund Support to Auditor's Election fund $51,200.00 -
(001.314) County Fair: state grant for tables and chairs $18,517.00 $18,517.00
(001.343) General Administration: revenue for tax-title property (sold at auction) - $23,750.00
(001.510) North District Court: jury trial services $3,100.00 -
(001.560) South District Court: jury trial services $8,852.00 -
(001.600) Superior Court: state grant for supplies $3,654.00 $3,654.00
Total for Fund No. 001 $118,969.00 $45,921.00
Description of Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
(117) Auditor's Election Reserve: cage for election room servers $1,200.00 $1,200.00
(117) Auditor's Election Reserve: election system loan payment $50,000.00 $50,000.00
(118) Health & Human Services: indirect federal grant for services $49,631.00 $49,631.00
(143) Community Development (Environmental Health): state grants for services $23,000.00 $23,000.00
(144) Abatement: services $10,000.00 -
(522) Payroll Internal Service: amendment to fiscal year 2019 revenue estimate - ($70,000.00)
Totals for Funds Nos. 117 - 522 $133,831.00 $53,831.00
GRAND TOTAL FOR ALL FUNDS No. 001 - 531: $252,800.00 $99,752.00
Description of Amendments to Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) Positions:
(001.200) County Auditor: plus 1.0 FTE (Administrative Assistant III)
(001.200) County Auditor: minus 1.0 FTE (Administrative Assistant II)
Net Change: 0.0 FTE
(001.801) Sheriff Law Enforcement: plus 1.0 FTE (Chief Criminal Deputy)
(001.801) Sheriff Law Enforcement: minus 1.0 FTE (Chief Civil Deputy)
Net Change: 0.0 FTE
(001.801) Sheriff Law Enforcement: plus 1.0 FTE (Sergeant)
(001.801) Sheriff Law Enforcement: minus 1.0 FTE (Lieutenant)
Net Change: 0.0 FTE
(104) County Road Fund: plus 1.0 FTE (Information Technology Manager)
(104) County Road Fund: minus 1.0 FTE (Computer Services Supervisor)
Net Change: 0.0 FTE
(104) County Road Fund: plus 1.0 FTE (Engineering Technician III)
104) County Road Fund: minus 1.0 FTE (Senior Engineering Technician)
Net Change: 0.0 FTE
(118) Health & Human Services: plus 0.2 FTE (Administrative Assistant II)
Net Change: plus 0.2 FTE
Detailed information is available upon request of the Clerk of the Board, Pacific County Commissioners’ Office
(360-875-9337)
Said meeting will be conducted in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in
South Bend, Washington, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 AM, or as
soon thereafter as possible. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the supplemental budget requests.
The Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the supplemental requests.
This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request
for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business
days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the
Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187,
South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published May 29 and June 5, 2019
Legal No. 199-19
