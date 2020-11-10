NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND ADOPTION
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County will hold public hearings on the 2021 Utility System Budget, as follows:
November 3, 2020, 1:00 PM, Willapa Operations P.U.D. Auditorium, Raymond
November 17, 2020, 1:00 PM, Peninsula Operations P.U.D. Auditorium, Long Beach
Final adoption of the Budget will be considered during the regular meeting on December 1, 2020 at the Raymond P.U.D. Auditorium. Meeting attendance information and the proposed 2021 Budget and Budget Presentation can be found at www.pacificpud.org.
Published November 11, 2020
Legal No. 285-20
