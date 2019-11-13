NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND ADOPTION
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County will hold public hearings on the 2020 Utility System Budget, as follows: November 5, 2019, 1:00 PM, Willapa Operations P.U.D. Auditorium, Raymond; November 19, 2019, 1:00 PM, Peninsula Operations P.U.D. Auditorium, Long Beach
Final adoption of the Budget will be considered during the regular meeting on December 3, 2019 at the Raymond P.U.D. Auditorium.
Published November 13, 2019
Legal No. 386-19
