NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CERTIFICATION OF LEVIES TO COUNTY ASSESSOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with Chapter 84.52.07 0RCW, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on November 24, 2020 at 10:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406. The purpose of the hearing is to certify to the Pacific County Assessor the amount of taxes levied upon the property in Pacific County for county purposes, and the respective amounts of taxes levied for each taxing district, within or coextensive with Pacific County, for district purposes. The Board will review and consider each taxing districts approved limit factors and tax increases for compliance with Chapter 84.55 RCW. Public comment will be received during the public hearing or may be mailed to PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Nov. 11, 2020
Legal No. 284-20
