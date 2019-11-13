NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CERTIFICATION OF LEVIES TO COUNTY ASSESSOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with Chapter 84.52.070 RCW, a public hearing will be held on November 26, 2019 at 10:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible, by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex, South Bend, WA. The purpose of the hearing is to certify to the Pacific County Assessor the amount of taxes levied upon the property in Pacific County for county purposes, and the respective amounts of taxes levied for each taxing district, within or coextensive with Pacific County, for district purposes. The Board will review and consider each taxing districts approved limit factors and tax increases for compliance with Chapter 84.55 RCW. Public comment will be received at the public hearing or may be mailed to P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Aides for the visually and hearing impaired can be made available at least seven (7) days prior to the hearing upon request of the Commissioners’ Office, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone 360/875-9337, TDD# 360/875-9400. The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Nov. 13, 2019
Legal No. 384-19
