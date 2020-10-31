NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
City of Ilwaco 2021 Tax Levy Hearing Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on October 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter. This public hearing is for consideration of any tax or fee increases the City Council may wish to enact in 2021, specifically including property taxes. This hearing will be held via Zoom Conference Number 823 0460 2783. Written comments may be mailed to the City of Ilwaco, PO Box 548, Ilwaco WA, 98624 or emailed to treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov. Any person may appear at these hearings and be heard for or against the property tax levy. Aides can be made available for disability impairments upon request to Ilwaco City Hall at the above stated address at least seven days prior to the hearings.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published October 14 and October 21, 2020
Legal No. 252-20
