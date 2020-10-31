NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
For Adoption of the 2021 Final Budget
for the Port of Chinook
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary 2021 budget for the Port of Chinook has been prepared and placed on file at the Port office, located at 743 Water Street, Chinook, WA 98614.
The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Chinook, Washington will hold a public hearing on November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing and adopting the final budget of the Port of Chinook for the year 2021. This meeting will be held via GoToMeeting and can be accessed at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/293064725 or you may also join by calling: (786) 535-3211 using access code: 293-064-725. At the time of this hearing, any person may appear to provide testimony on said budget. A copy of said budget may be obtained at the Port of Chinook office.
Dated this 28th day of October, 2020 and this 4th day of November, 2020.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director, Port of Chinook
Published October 28 and November 4, 2020
Legal No. 264-20
