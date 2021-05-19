Notice of Public Hearing for Adoption of the Pacific Council of Governments 2021 Budget
The Council will hold a public hearing to review and adopt the Pacific Council of Governments 2021 Budget. The hearing will be held June 9th, 2021 during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Pacific Council of Governments, which begins at 3:00 pm via Zoom.
Published May 19, 2021
Legal No. 133-21
