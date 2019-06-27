NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR
PACIFIC TRANSIT SYSTEM
ADOPTION OF THE 6-YEAR
TRANSIT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
It is the intent of the Governing Board of Pacific Transit System to hold a public hearing on Thursday July 11th, 2019 during the regularly scheduled quarterly meeting. The purpose of the public hearing is to review and hear public comments on the proposed 6-Year Transit Development Plan 2018-2023. The meeting is scheduled for 10:30am at the Pacific County Office Building’s Meeting Room at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Copies of the draft plan may be reviewed at Pacific Transit’s Office at 216 N. 2nd Street, Raymond, WA. The public is invited to come and be heard.
Published June 26 and July 3, 2019
Legal No. 222-19
