NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE/ZONING REGULATIONS ORDINANCE NO. 184A
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed Ordinance
No. 184A pertaining to amendment to Ordinance No. 184 Land Use/Zoning Regulations. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible. The hearing will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA.
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586.
Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: amendment to Land Use/Zoning Regulations Ordinance No. 184
SUMMARY: an ordinance pertaining to amendment to Section 21.N of Ordinance No. 184
Section 21.N Short Term Vacation Rentals: There is hereby imposed a moratorium on the receipt and/or processing of development permit applications.
Effective Date.
Ordinance No. 184A shall take effect immediately and shall remain for a period of six months,
August 11, 2020, in accordance with RCW 36.70.795.
If new permanent rules pertaining to Section 21.N Short Term Vacation Rentals cannot be adopted
by August 11, 2020, the Board shall take the necessary steps under RCW 36.70A.390 to extend this
moratorium.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published January 29, 2020
Legal No. 037-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.