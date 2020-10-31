NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Proposed 2021 Budget for
Pacific County Fire District No. 2
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary 2021 budget for Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 2, has been prepared and placed on file at Pacific County Fire District No. 2 office, 764 Hwy 101 in Chinook, Washington. The Board of Commissioners for the Pacific County Fire District No. 2 will hold a public hearing at the Pacific County Fire District No. 2 office on November 11, 2020 at 7pm. Any person may appear to provide testimony for or against said budget at the time of this hearing.
Alan Daulton, Secretary, Pacific County
Fire Protection District No. 2
Published Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2020
Legal No. 262-20
