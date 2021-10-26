NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT NUMBER FOUR TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET Oct 26, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENTNUMBER FOUR TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGETNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a publichearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:Fund #001 (General Fund) Expenses Revenue001.000 (Non-Dept): Public Works employee separation agreement $83,673.00 -001.000 (Non-Dept): Service costs for State v. Blake legislation $412,184.00 $412,184.00001.100 (Assessor): Required training for appraisers ($360 x 3) $1,080.00 $1,080.00001.305 (Interfund Support): Transfer to Sheriff's Capital Fund #308 $300,000.00 -001.314 (Fair): Service costs related to the three-day fair in August $23,000.00 -Total for Fund #001 $819,937.00 $413,264.00Funds Outside Current Expense Expenses Revenue117 (Elections): Replace damaged ballot drop box $10,000.00 -197 (Cumulative Reserve): State reimbursement for criminal justice $85,265.00 $85,265.00531 (Risk Mgmt): Service costs/revenue support from fund #001 $130,000.00 $130,000.00Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterTotal for Funds Outside Current Expense $225,265.00 $215,265.00The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or assoon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County CourthouseAnnex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear andoffer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Uponconclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposedFY 2021 supplements/amendments.The public hearing is accessible via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-servicesToll-free: 1-800-833-6384Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the BoardPublished Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 2021Legal No. 308-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Revenue Fund Finance Supplement Notice Hearing Fiscal Year Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal impacts unclear as storm like a 'category three hurricane' lurks offshoreStrong east wind Sunday-Monday will put trees in dangerHigh-wind watch and coastal flood warning issued by NWS-PortlandLurking storm probably won't be memorable hereVaccine mandate hits WSP hardLetter of thanks: Fire Chief Doug Sandell expresses heartfelt thanksLocal covid deaths hit 32 even as cases sinkHomecoming 2021: Fishermen deliver victory over HyaksAn overdue return: Naselle Library turns a page on the pandemicVarsity cross country: Seniors shine at final home meet Images Videos CommentedNew LBPD officer fired at last position (2)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1)
