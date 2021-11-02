NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT

NUMBER FOUR TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public

hearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:

Fund #001 (General Fund) Expenses Revenue

001.000 (Non-Dept): Public Works employee separation agreement $83,673.00 -

001.000 (Non-Dept): Service costs for State v. Blake legislation $412,184.00 $412,184.00

001.100 (Assessor): Required training for appraisers ($360 x 3) $1,080.00 $1,080.00

001.305 (Interfund Support): Transfer to Sheriff's Capital Fund #308 $300,000.00 -

001.314 (Fair): Service costs related to the three-day fair in August $23,000.00 -

Total for Fund #001 $819,937.00 $413,264.00

Funds Outside Current Expense Expenses Revenue

117 (Elections): Replace damaged ballot drop box $10,000.00 -

197 (Cumulative Reserve): State reimbursement for criminal justice $85,265.00 $85,265.00

531 (Risk Mgmt): Service costs/revenue support from fund #001 $130,000.00 $130,000.00

Total for Funds Outside Current Expense $225,265.00 $215,265.00

The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse

Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear and

offer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Upon

conclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposed

FY 2021 supplements/amendments.

The public hearing is accessible via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406

Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:

Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services

Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384

Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board

Published Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 2021

Legal No. 308-21

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.