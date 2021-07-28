NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT NUMBER THREE TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET Jul 28, 2021 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENTNUMBER THREE TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGETNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a publichearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues Expenses RevenuesFund #118 (Health): salary for new position (6 months) $25,000 $25,000Fund #118 (Health): benefits for new position (6 months) $12,000 $12,000Fund #132 (Special Investigative): salary for new position (6 months) $45,000 -Fund #132 (Special Investigative): benefits for new position (6 months) $20,000 -Fund #132 (Special Investigative): misc. revenue - $170,000Proposed Amendments to Full-Time Equivalents (FTE)Fund #118 (Health): new union position +1.00Fund #132 (Special Investigative): new union position +1.00The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or assoon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County CourthouseAnnex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear andoffer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Uponconclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposedGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterFY 2021 supplements/amendments.The Pacific County Courthouse Annex is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities.Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, butrequests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may befiled in person at the Commissioners' Office (Suite "F" of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 WRobert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or byphone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom:Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406Meeting ID: 347 547 406One tap mobile +12532158782Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-servicesToll-free: 1-800-833-6384Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the BoardPublished July 28 and August 4, 2021Legal No. 205-21 Stop watching this discussion. 