NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING
SUPPLEMENTS/AMENDMENTS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2020 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend,
Washington.
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2020 Pacific
County Budget as follows:
Description of Amendments to FY2020 Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
Fund #001.0** (Current Expense: Non-Dept.)
Misc. Services $800,000 -
Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406; Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782
The Commissioners’ meeting room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or to provide interpreter services, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice.
Contact Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board to request an accommodation: 360-875-9337 (South Bend area); 360-642-9337 (Long Beach area); 360-875-9400 (TDD#); mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us
The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled. Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service at 1-800-833-6384 and at the website: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published October 28 and November 4, 2020
Legal No. 269-20
