NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENTS/AMENDMENTS
TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public
hearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:
Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues
in the General (Current Expense) Fund #001 Expenses Revenues
Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): tax revenue - $300,000
Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): intergovernmental revenue - $104,668
Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): fines/penalties - $50,000
Fund #001.305 (Interfund Support Payments): transfers out $750,000 -
Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): salary $12,640 -
Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): benefits $7,548 -
Fund #001.314 (County Fair): salary $16,356 -
Fund #001.314 (County Fair): benefits $4,972 -
Fund #001.314 (County Fair): services $17,000 -
Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): salary $38,000 -
Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): benefits $12,000 -
Total for Current Expense Fund #001 $858,516 $454,668
Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues
in Funds Other Than No. 001 Expenses Revenues
Fund #117 (Elections Reserve): elections services $90,000 -
Fund #118 (Health): grant-based expenditures $3,000,000 $3,000,000
Fund #124 (American Rescue Plan): COVID-19 services $2,182,364 $2,182,364
Fund #132 (Special Investigative): drug task force services $15,500 -
Fund #150 (Post-Closure): landfill services $50,000 -
Fund #197 (Cumulative Reserve): misc. services $250,000 -
Fund #301 (Capital Improvements): misc. services $350,000 $350,000
Total for Funds Other Than No. 001 $5,937,864 $5,532,364
Proposed Amendments to Full-Time Equivalents (FTE)
Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): reallocation of staff +0.30
Fund #502 (Public Works Equipment): reallocation of staff -0.30
Fund #001.314 (County Fair): correction of error in original budget + 0.58
Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): reallocation of elected official + 0.40
Fund #531 (Risk Mgmt.): reallocation of elected official -0.40
Fund #118 (Health): behavioral health asst. (increase to 1.0) +0.30
Fund #118 (Health): accountant (new position) +1.00
Fund #118 (Health): COVID-19 housing manager (new position) +1.00
Fund #118 (Health): housing administrator (new position) +1.00
Fund #118 (Health): housing program specialist (new position) +1.00
Fund #118 (Health): interpreter (new position) +1.00
Fund #118 (Health): casual COVID-19 support (new position) +0.05
Fund #118 (Health): casual public health nurse (new position) +0.05
Fund #531 (Risk Mgmt.): prosecutor mgmt. staff (new position) +1.00
The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Upon conclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposed FY 2021 supplements/amendments.
The Pacific County Courthouse Annex is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).
The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom:
Meeting ID: 347 547 406
One tap mobile +12532158782
Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:
Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021
Legal No. 188-21
