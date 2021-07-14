NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENTS/AMENDMENTS

TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public

hearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:

Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues

in the General (Current Expense) Fund #001 Expenses Revenues

Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): tax revenue - $300,000

Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): intergovernmental revenue - $104,668

Fund #001.000 (Non-Departmental): fines/penalties - $50,000

Fund #001.305 (Interfund Support Payments): transfers out $750,000 -

Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): salary $12,640 -

Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): benefits $7,548 -

Fund #001.314 (County Fair): salary $16,356 -

Fund #001.314 (County Fair): benefits $4,972 -

Fund #001.314 (County Fair): services $17,000 -

Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): salary $38,000 -

Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): benefits $12,000 -

Total for Current Expense Fund #001 $858,516 $454,668

Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues

in Funds Other Than No. 001 Expenses Revenues

Fund #117 (Elections Reserve): elections services $90,000 -

Fund #118 (Health): grant-based expenditures $3,000,000 $3,000,000

Fund #124 (American Rescue Plan): COVID-19 services $2,182,364 $2,182,364

Fund #132 (Special Investigative): drug task force services $15,500 -

Fund #150 (Post-Closure): landfill services $50,000 -

Fund #197 (Cumulative Reserve): misc. services $250,000 -

Fund #301 (Capital Improvements): misc. services $350,000 $350,000

Total for Funds Other Than No. 001 $5,937,864 $5,532,364

Proposed Amendments to Full-Time Equivalents (FTE)

Fund #001.311 (Public Works Facilities): reallocation of staff +0.30

Fund #502 (Public Works Equipment): reallocation of staff -0.30

Fund #001.314 (County Fair): correction of error in original budget + 0.58

Fund #001.700 (Prosecutor/Coroner): reallocation of elected official + 0.40

Fund #531 (Risk Mgmt.): reallocation of elected official -0.40

Fund #118 (Health): behavioral health asst. (increase to 1.0) +0.30

Fund #118 (Health): accountant (new position) +1.00

Fund #118 (Health): COVID-19 housing manager (new position) +1.00

Fund #118 (Health): housing administrator (new position) +1.00

Fund #118 (Health): housing program specialist (new position) +1.00

Fund #118 (Health): interpreter (new position) +1.00

Fund #118 (Health): casual COVID-19 support (new position) +0.05

Fund #118 (Health): casual public health nurse (new position) +0.05

Fund #531 (Risk Mgmt.): prosecutor mgmt. staff (new position) +1.00

The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Upon conclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposed FY 2021 supplements/amendments.

The Pacific County Courthouse Annex is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).

The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406

Meeting ID: 347 547 406

One tap mobile +12532158782

Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:

Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services

Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384

Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board

Published July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021

Legal No. 188-21

