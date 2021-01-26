NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENTS/AMENDMENTS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible,

in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider supplements/amendments to the fiscal year 2021 budget as follows:

Description of Amendments to FY2021 Expenditures/Revenues

Fund #132 (Special Investigative) expenditures re: drug task force

The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom: Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406

Meeting ID: 347 547 406

One tap mobile +12532158782

Expenses

$371,000

Revenues

$371,000

Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service: Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384

Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board

Published Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2021

Legal No. 014-21

