Notice of Public Hearing
The Port of Ilwaco Commission will meet on July 2, 2019 at 4 p.m., in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Port of Ilwaco for the purpose of adopting an amendment to the Port’s Master Plan. A copy of the Plan, and the proposed amendment, will be available for review prior to the hearing at the Port office located at 165 Howerton Way Ilwaco, WA 98624. (360) 642-3143. Guy Glenn, Jr. - Manager
Published June 19 and June 26, 2019
Legal No. 221-19
