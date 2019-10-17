Notice of Public Hearing
Proposed 2020 Budget for the Port of Peninsula
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget for the Port of Peninsula for 2020 has been prepared and placed on file at the Port office in Ocean Park, Washington.
The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Peninsula, Washington will hold a public hearing at the Port office (3311 275th) on October 28th at 11:00am. At the time of this hearing any person may appear to provide testimony on said budget. A copy of said budget may be obtained at the Port of Peninsula office or by call-ing 360-665-4547. Dated this 16th of October and 23rd of October 2019.
Jay Personius, Executive Director, Port of Peninsula
Published Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2019
Legal No. 357-19
