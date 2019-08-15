NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County will hold the second of two public hearings to consider proposed changes to the District’s Personnel, Purchasing and Formal Bid, and Commissioner Compensation Policies, and a Code Book Update. Said public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday August 20, 2019 at the Peninsula Operations Center Auditorium beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Published Aug. 14, 2019
Legal No. 281-19
