NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00am or as soon thereafter as possible in accordance with RCW 36.81 to consider establishment of 245th Lane as a county road. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the hearing upon the report and recommendation of the engineer either to proceed or not to proceed with establishing the road. The hearing will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586.
The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published June 19 and June 26, 2019
Legal No. 210-19
