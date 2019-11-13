NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Adoption of the Seaview Sewer District 2020 Budget
The 2020 budget will be adopted at a December 12, 2019 meeting of the Seaview Sewer District, 6:00 PM, Seaview Sewer District Office, 4511 Pacific Way. The current rate structure & finances will be discussed and may be subject to modification. SEAVIEW SEWER DISTRICT, seaviewsewer@willapabay.org.
Published Nov. 13, Nov. 20, and Nov. 27, 2019
Legal No. 395-19
