NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PETITION FOR ANNEXATION OF PROPERTY INTO
PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT #4
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a resolution filed by Pacific County Fire Protection District #4 seeking annexation of certain property into Fire District #4. The property being considered for annexation is located in the Naselle area described as the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 21, Township 10, Range 9. Any person may appear at the hearing and offer their comments regarding the proposed annexation.
This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360/875-9337, 360/267-8337 or TDD 360/875-9400, TDD 360/267-8400).
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2019
Legal No. 114-19
