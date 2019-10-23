NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Preliminary 2020 Budget for the Port of Ilwaco
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary 2020 budget for the Port of Ilwaco has been prepared and placed on file at the Port office in Ilwaco, Washington.
The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Ilwaco, Washington will hold a public hearing at the Port office (165 Howerton Way) on November 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of fixing and adopting the final budget of the Port of Ilwaco for the year 2020. At the time of this hearing, any person may appear to provide testimony on said budget. A copy of the preliminary 2020 budget may be obtained at the Port of Ilwaco office, located at 165 Howerton Way, Ilwaco, WA, upon request.
Dated this 23rd day and 30th day of October, 2019.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director, Port of Ilwaco
Published October 23 and October 30, 2019
Legal No. 360-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.