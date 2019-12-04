NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Adoption of the Chinook Water District 2020 Budget
The 2020 budget will be adopted at a December 10, 2019 meeting of the Chinook Water District, 7:00 PM, Chinook Fire Hall 764 US-101 Chinook, WA. The current rate structure & finances will be discussed and may be subject to modification.
CHINOOK WATER DISTRICT, cwdist@centurytel.net
Published Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27, 2019
Legal No. 396-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.