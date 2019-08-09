NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the fiscal year 2019 budget as follows:
Description of Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues (001.314) County Fair - Donations for Capital Projects Expenses $61,872.00 Revenues $61,872.00
Detailed information is available upon request of the Clerk of the Board, Pacific County Commissioners’ Office (360-875-9337)
Said meeting will be conducted in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in South Bend, Washington, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the hour of 9:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the supplemental budget requests. The Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the supplemental requests.
This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, 2019
Legal No. 279-19
