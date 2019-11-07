NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Preliminary 2020 Budget for the Port of Chinook
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary 2020 budget for the Port of Chinook has been prepared and placed on file at the Port office in Chinook, Washington.
The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Chinook, Washington will hold a public hearing at the Chinook School Community Event Center (located at 810 US Hwy 101, Chinook, WA) on November 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing and adopting the final budget of the Port of Chinook for the year 2020. At the time of this hearing, any person may appear to provide testimony on said budget. A copy of said budget may be obtained at the Port of Chinook office (located at 743 Water Street, Chinook,WA) upon request.
Dated this 6th day of November, 2019 and this 13th day of November, 2019.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director, Port of Chinook
Published November 6 and November 13, 2019
Legal No. 387-19
