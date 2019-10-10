NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
AMENDMENT TO PUBLIC RECORDS POLICY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible, by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex, South Bend, WA. The purpose of the hearing is to consider amendment to the Pacific County Public Records Policy in accordance with Chapter 42.56.070(7) RCW. Public comment will be received at the public hearing or may be mailed to PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon re-quest for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments; requests shall be received at least five (5) business days prior to the hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA; by mail P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586; or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published October 9, 2019
Legal No. 336-19
