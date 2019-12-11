NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NORTH BEACH WATER DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the North Beach Water District Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the District’s: DRAFT 2020 Operation Budget; and PROPOSED 2020-2025 Rate Schedule, Monday December 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM, 2212 272nd Street Ocean Park, WA 98640. Public input regarding the District’s DRAFT 2020 Operation Budget and Proposed 2020-2025 Rate Schedule is requested and will be of value to the North Beach Water District Board of Commissioners.
Due to increased capital and operating costs, the district is proposing an overall rate increase of 5.4% in 2020. The new rate structure will include this first 100 cubic feet of water in the base rate. This will reduce the cost of water to low water users.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing and to provide written and/or oral comments. Address written comments in advance of the meeting to: John Bell, Office Manager, PO Box 618, Ocean Park, WA 98640
Or, officemanager@northbeachwater.com
Informational materials can be found on the Districts’ website at www.northbeachwater.com. For additional information on the Public Hearing contact John Bell at 360-665-1441 or e-mail: officemanager@northbeachwater.com.
William Neal, General Manager, NBWD
Published Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 429-19
