NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TAX FOR AFFORDABLE AND SUPPORTIVE HOUSING (NOT a new tax) ORDINANCE NO. 188
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed Ordinance No. 188 which will allow an additional source of funding to address affordable and supportive housing needs in Pacific County. This is not a new tax, but rather allows the county to levy a portion of the State’s sales tax within six months of the effective date of the SHB 1406. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible. The hearing will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA.
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: Tax for Affordable and Supportive Housing
SUMMARY: an ordinance to allow the county to levy a portion of the State’s sales tax within six months of the effective date of the SHB 1406
Section 1. Tax Imposed — There is hereby imposed by this ordinance the maximum capacity of the sales and use tax (.0146 percent) authorized by SHB 1406 in Pacific County. For unincorporated Pacific County, and the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco, which do not intend on levying their portion of the sales and use tax, the maximum capacity is .0146 percent. For the cities of South Bend and Raymond, which intend on levying their portion of the sales and use tax but do not impose a qualifying local tax, the maximum capacity is a .0073 percent.
Section 2. Applicability of Tax —The tax shall be imposed upon and collected from those persons from whom the state sales or use tax is collected pursuant to Chapters 82.08 and 82.12 RCW. The rate of tax imposed by this ordinance shall be applied to the selling price in the case of a sales tax or the value of the article used in the case of a use tax.
Section 3. Administration and Collection — The tax imposed by this ordinance shall be administered and collected in accordance with Chapter 82.14.050 RCW. The Chair of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners is hereby authorized to and directed to execute and sign contracts with the Washington State Department of Revenue that may be necessary to provide for the administration or collection of the tax.
Section 5. Use of Funds. Monies collected shall be used for allowable expenditures authorized by 82.14 RCW as amended by Substitute House Bill 1406.
Section 6. Administration of Fund. The funds shall be collected in County Special Revenue Fund #178, Affordable Housing for All, and shall be administered by the Board of County Commissioners through the County Administrative Officer (CAO).
Section 7. Effective Date. This ordinance is effective the date of signing.
Section 8. Severability. If any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstance is held invalid, the remainder of this ordinance or the application of the provisions to other person or circumstances is not affected.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published August 14, 2019
Legal No. 280-19
