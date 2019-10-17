NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the following actions:
1. Create in the County Treasury a new Internal Service Fund #524 to replace Special Revenue Fund #198 (Benefits Reserve).
2. Once the new Internal Service Fund #524 is created, all equities will be transferred OUT of Special Revenue Fund #198 (liquidating/“zeroing out” that fund, which will thereafter be closed in the County Treasury) and received IN the new fund #524.
3. Once the money has been transferred into the new fund #524, budget appropriations will be established in order to authorize the expenditure of said money. After the creation of Internal Service Fund #524, appropriations within the fiscal year 2019 budget will be amended as follows:
Description of Proposed Amendments to
Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
Fund #198 (transfer TO
new fund #524) $1,700,000.00 $0.00
Fund #524 (revenue transfer
IN and expenditure authorization)
$1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00
Detailed information is available upon request of the Clerk of the Board, Pacific County Commissioners’ Office (360-875-9337) Said public meeting will be conducted in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in South Bend, Washington, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the requests detailed herein. The Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the requests detailed herein. This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, 2019
Legal No. 346-19
