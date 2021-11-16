NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct public hearings to adopt the final Fiscal Year 2022 budget as follows:
SIX YEAR (2022-2027) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM,
2022-2027 PARKS & RECREATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN, AND
2022-2027 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN FOR FLOOD CONTROL ZONE
DISTRICT #1 FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners for the purpose of adopting the Six Year (2022-2027) Transportation Improvement Program, 2022-2027 Parks & Recreation Capital Improvements Plan, and the 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan for Flood Control Zone District #1 (Board of Supervisors) for Pacific County.
PACIFIC COUNTY FISCAL YEAR 2022 BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners for the purpose of fixing Pacific County’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and to make tax levies, including consideration of possible increases in property tax revenues for county general purpose and county road purposes. The above said hearings, which may be continued from day to day until concluded, will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible, via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406 . All persons interested in these matters are invited to attend and be heard for or against any part of the proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.