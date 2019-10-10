NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS to be held by THE BOARD OF PACIFIC COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Board of Pacific County Commissioners conducted a public hearing on Monday, October 7, 2019 and filed the “draft” Fiscal Year 2020 budget. It is the intent of the Commissioners to adopt the final Fiscal Year 2020 budget during the public hearings as follows:
SIX YEAR (2020-2025) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, 2020-2025 PARKS & RECREATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN, AND 2020-2025 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN FOR FLOOD
CONTROL ZONE DISTRICT #1 FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners for the purpose of adopting the Six Year (2020-2025) Transportation Improvement Program, 2020-2025 Parks & Recreation Capital Improvements Plan, and the 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan for Flood Control Zone District #1 (Board of Supervisors) for Pacific County.
PACIFIC COUNTY FISCAL YEAR 2020 BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners for the purpose of fixing Pacific County’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget and to make tax levies, including consideration of possible in-creases in property tax revenues for county general purpose and county road purposes.
The above said hearings, which may be continued from day to day until concluded, will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA. All persons interested in these matters are invited to attend and be heard for or against any part of the proposals. Aides for the visually and hearing impaired can be made available at least seven (7) days prior to the hearing upon request of the Commissioners’ Office, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone 360/875-9337, TDD# 360/875-9400. The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled.
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, 2019
Legal No. 339-19
