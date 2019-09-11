NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County will hold two public hearings regarding the consideration of proposed updates to the Electric Rate Schedule. The first public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Willapa Operations Center Auditorium in Raymond and the second public hearing will be held Tuesday September 17, 2019 at the Peninsula Operations Center Auditorium in Long Beach, both to begin at 1pm or shortly thereafter.
Published September 11, 2019
Legal No. 306-19
