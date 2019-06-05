Notice of Public Meeting of the
Pacific County Law Library Board
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Law Library Board will be conducting their annual meeting on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Courthouse Annex, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), appropriate aids and/or reasonable accommodations will be made upon request. Requests can be made by calling 360-875-9337/360-642-9337. The facility is considered “barrier free” and accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published June 5, 2019
Legal 203-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.