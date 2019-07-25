NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
PACIFIC COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS
FISCAL YEAR 2017 BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a joint public meeting of the Pacific County Communications Administrative and Operations Boards will be held at 10:00 AM, August 8, 2019, to consider approval of Pacific County Communication’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget. Upon the conclusion of the joint meeting, the Pacific County Communications Administrative Board will convene to consider the approval and subsequent recommendation of the final 2020 budget to the Pacific County Board of County Commissioners. Said meetings will be held at the Pacific County Communications Meeting Room, 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend, WA 98586. All persons interested are invited to attend and be heard for or against the proposed budget. Aides for the visually and hearing impaired can be made available with seven (7) days’ notice prior to the hearing upon request of the Pacific County Communication’s Office, P.O. Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone (360) 875-9340, TDD# (360) 875-9400. The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled.
Tim Martindale Jr, Director
Published July 24 and July 31, 2019
Legal No. 259-19
