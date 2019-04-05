NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
PACIFIC COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS
ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular meeting of the Pacific County Communications Administrative Board will be held April 10th, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Pacific County Communications Meeting Room, 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend, WA 98586. The office of Pacific County Communications is located at the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend WA, 98586. Aides for the visually and hearing impaired can be made available with seven (7) days’ notice prior to the hearing upon request of the Pacific County Communication’s Office, P.O. Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone (360) 875-9340, TDD# (360) 875-9400. The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled.
Tim Martindale Jr., Director
Published April 3 and April 10, 2019
Legal No. 123-19
