Notice of Public Workshop
Notice is hereby given that the Port Commission for the Port of Peninsula, Washington, will conduct a public workshop at the Port office (3311 275th Street, Ocean Park, WA 98640) on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. The purpose of the workshop will be on the proposed continuation of the existing industrial development district pursuant of RCW 53.22.040 for improving and developing land within the district. At the time of this hearing, any person may appear to provide testimony on said continuation of the industrial development district. Written testimony prior to the hearing may be submitted to the Port Commissioner, at the above address.
Dated this 14th day of October, 2019
Jay Personius, Executive Director
Published Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2019
Legal No. 356-19
