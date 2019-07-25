IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A, CHRISTIANA TRUST AS OWNER AND TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V, Plaintiff,
v.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LINNEA M. TIBOR, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, AND ROES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 17-2-00315-25, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/30/2018
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 06/18/2019
Date of Levy 07/09/2019
TO: LINNEA M. TIBOR, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 515 Cowlitz St. W South Bend, WA 98586. Legal Description: THE EASTERLY 5 FEET OF LOT 15 AND ALL OF LOTS 16,17 AND 18 IN BLOCK 45 OF THE CORRECTED PLAT OF SOUTH BEND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 71019045016
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 08/30/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $120,441.02, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published July 17, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7, 2019
Legal No. 244-19
