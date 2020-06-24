NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SHORELINE SUBSTANTIAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT
Case No (s): P2000310
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to construct a new Pay Kiosk at the Port of Chinook to serve the existing marina.
Proponent(s): Port of Chinook
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 743 Water Street Chinook, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcels number is 09101755534; located in Section 09, Township 17 North, Range 10 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P1900843 and P2000310 on July 7th, 2020 via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87292989715. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 872 9298 9715. Hearings will begin at 2:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Will Hamlin, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by July 6th, 2020 or by testifying at the public hearing via zoom. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Published June 24, 2020
Legal No. 163-20
