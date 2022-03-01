You are hereby notified that Larry Davidson has applied to the City of Long Beach proposing to create two (2) lots on property known as Davidson Short Plat; Tax Lot 75 and 55 Lying Within Section 4, Township 10N, Range 11W, Willamette Meridian, Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington; (commonly known as Assessor’s Parcel Number 10110433075). This parcel can also be identified as 1305 31st ST NW Long Beach, WA. The applicant proposes to amend the current western property line and create two lots out of the newly formed 21,000 square-foot (SF) parcel, which is a rectangle trending east to west, into two (2) parcels, 1, and 2.
• New Lot 1 would be on the west side beginning at northwest property corner, south 100 feet, east 90 feet and north 100 feet and west 90 feet to the beginning point. This property includes a 20’ access and utility easement that runs on the south side of the property; the lot has a total area of 9,000 SF.
• New Lot 2 would encompass the rest of the property located immediately to the east of new Parcel 1 and would include an access and utility easement of 30’ on the east side and 20’ easement south side of the property; it has a total area of 12,000 SF.
Both properties are currently undeveloped. The property is zoned R1R– Single-Family Residential Restricted pursuant to the City of Long Beach Zoning Ordinance.
A complete copy of the short plat application is available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue W., Long Beach, Washington, during normal business hours.
If you have any questions or comments regarding this application, please contact Ariel Smith, Community Development Director, at the above address, telephone number or fax, or by e-mail at asmith@longbeachwa.gov .
Please provide any comments you may have regarding this application in writing no later than 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
